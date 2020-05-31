Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,414,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $20.67 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

