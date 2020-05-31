Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $257,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.