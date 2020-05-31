Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 485,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $210,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

