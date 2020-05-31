Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.64%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.