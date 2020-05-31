Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

