Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 30,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

