Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 792 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $98,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 288,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Assurant by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 271,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after purchasing an additional 202,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $102.58 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

