Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 7,106 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UE shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of UE opened at $9.75 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

