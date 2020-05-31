Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 5,203 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $28,748,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 164.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MEDNAX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.