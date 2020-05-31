Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 113,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

