Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

