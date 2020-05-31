Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

