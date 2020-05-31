Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

