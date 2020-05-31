Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABMD stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

