Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. CWM LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,629.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

