Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE:IRM opened at $25.76 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

