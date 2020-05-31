Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEF. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Greif by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

