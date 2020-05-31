Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 82,601 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,999,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,701,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.58 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

