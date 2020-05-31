Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 4,004 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ opened at $27.46 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.