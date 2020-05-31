Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Continental by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after buying an additional 221,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

UAL stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.