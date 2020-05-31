Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

ALB stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

