Nomura Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $65.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Nomura from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBP. Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE IBP opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

