Nomura Increases Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $54.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target raised by Nomura from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $94,173,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $43,199,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

