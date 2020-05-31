Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,121,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 238,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,452,724.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

