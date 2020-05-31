New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.