NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

