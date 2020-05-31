Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.61. Nantkwest shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 31,848 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $925,239 in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NK. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.