Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 31,110 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of IBERIABANK worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBKC opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

