Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,036 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

