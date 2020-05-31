Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $98.41 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

