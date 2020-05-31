Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Medpace by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

