Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,939 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $929,649,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $607,815,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

