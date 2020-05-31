Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

