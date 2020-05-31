Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

