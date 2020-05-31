Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

