Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $4,017,755. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

