Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,397,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $3,667,243 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

