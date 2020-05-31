Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Corning by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corning by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

