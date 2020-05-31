Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Cfra cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

