Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Energizer worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of ENR opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

