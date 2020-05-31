Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after acquiring an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $110.91 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

