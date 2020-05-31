Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Cfra decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $136.17 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

