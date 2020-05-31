Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,379 shares of company stock worth $3,292,347. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

