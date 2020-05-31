Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

