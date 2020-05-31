Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after buying an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

