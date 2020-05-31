Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of MaxLinear worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 17,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $294,375.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,431 shares of company stock worth $1,359,335. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.