Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

