Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

