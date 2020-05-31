Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

