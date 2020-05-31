Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $68.08 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

